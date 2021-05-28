You can have a say in the congressional and state Legislature redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time, the public can have a say in the redistricting of the congressional, state Senate and state House districts in Michigan.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is hosting a tour around Michigan that includes 16 stops.

Stop six was in Lansing Thursday. One by one, people came to the microphone and give their reasons why the districts should be reformed or left alone.

“I’m pretty happy the way Clinton County is right now and I’d like at least Clinton County to be kept whole,” said Janice Hart of Bath Township.

The job of redistricting was previously left up to legislators, but in the 2018, Michigan voters changed that.

“Often, the party in power drew the lines to benefit their party, so the citizens of Michigan, the voters in 2018 by a 61% vote, agreed that an independent citizens redistricting commission should draw the lines to be more fair to everyone in Michigan,” Sue Hammersmith, the executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, explained.

Now, what the public voted for is happening.

“I think it’s really important to get a lot of public input. I hope they hear from a lot of diverse people,” said Judy Karandjeff from East Lansing.

They also hope the redraw will be done fairly.

“We shouldn’t be creating the districts to help politicians get elected, we should be creating the districts to help the citizens of our area function more appropriately and more easily with their government,” Mike Huerta of Haslett said.

The commission hopes to get 10,000 comments from the public about redistricting. You can also submit your thoughts online.

The tour will end July 1. That’s when the commission will start to draw the maps, which will be in place for the next 10 years.