Wyoming man killed in shooting near Central Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was killed in a shooting near Central Michigan University’s campus Monday.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the deadly shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Campus Habitat apartments on Edgewood Drive near W. Broomfield Street.

When officers arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Raven Tre-Von Edelen of Wyoming.

A suspect was arrested and is being lodged in the Isabella County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 989.779.9111.

