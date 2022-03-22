LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Michigan brothers who were wrongfully convicted in the murder of a family friend have been released after 25 years in prison.

A Michigan judge on Tuesday set aside the convictions of George and Melvin DeJesus in the 1995 killing of Margaret Midkiff. The brothers later embraced family members, meeting some for the first time, at a restaurant in Lansing.

Midkiff was sexually assaulted and slain in her home in Pontiac, Michigan, in July 1995. A prosecutor says no DNA was found at the scene connecting the brothers to the crime but that DNA linked a third suspect who admitted to the sexual assault but testified at trial that the brothers were behind the killing.