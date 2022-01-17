Work continues on removing lead water lines in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — State officials say more than 400 water service lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced or verified to be free of lead.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services said this week in a release that city officials also are reviewing bids from contractors for removal of an estimated 3,900 lead service lines.

Accelerated work is expected to start in March. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has directed that all of the city’s lead lines be replaced by spring 2023.

Service lines connect city water mains to homes and businesses. Lines made of lead are a source of lead contamination in drinking water.