Woman’s body found in ditch near Eau Claire

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Berrien County sheriff’s deputies are working to figure out how a woman died and her body ended up in a ditch north of Eau Claire.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a driver called police after passing the woman’s body lying alongside Old Pipestone Road near Shanghai Road.

It is unclear how long the body had been there.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the individual is believed to be a 52-year-old Pipestone Township woman. Her name is being withheld pending positive identification.

An autopsy will be performed at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine to try and determine the cause of death and to positively identify the individual.

“At this time, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is treating this death as suspicious in nature and the investigators do not believe that there is any outstanding threat to any other members of the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.