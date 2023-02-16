LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hours after a man shot and killed three Michigan State University students and injured five more, a Lansing woman recognized him from surveillance photos playing on TV and called 911.

“I just saw somebody who just tried to kill eight people walk by my window,” Tabetha Watson recalled.

Watson had finally gotten her son to bed Monday night when she learned about the shooting at MSU that killed Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. The shooter was still on the loose and Watson said she feared he would come to her neighborhood, which is less than 10 minutes away from campus.

“Nobody’s outside. It’s real quiet. Everybody sleeping, so I figured he’d probably think that’s the perfect place to go,” she said.

It was. He showed up outside her home in the area of Lake Lansing Road and Larch Street in Lansing, about 4 miles from the university.

Her boyfriend spotted him first. Watson said she didn’t believe it until she took a look for herself.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way he’s out there’ and (my boyfriend) was like, ‘Yes he is,'” Watson said. “He was just walking right in front of our house. I saw him his head was down. He had the ball cap hat on. It was so scary. It felt like a dream.”

She picked up the phone and called police.

Police on scene in the area of Lake Lansing Road at Larch Street on Jan. 14, 2023.

“I saw the cop cars driving by with no sirens on but then all the sirens started going off. It was like they found him but then I heard the gunshot and then all the sirens stopped,” Watson said.

Police say the shooter, Anthony McRae, shot himself without a word when officers approached him. It had been more than three hours since the first shots were fired.

Looking back, Watson said she took a big risk staring out of her window that night, but that she’d do it all over again if it meant saving lives. She said she can’t stop thinking about it.

“I’m constantly looking out the window now and I just worry for everyone’s safety,” she said.

Watson said she is no hero, just someone who cares.

“I hope that that call maybe gave some people a little peace of mind that he’s not out there anymore,” she said.