GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mason County woman will spend decades in prison for creating child pornography after drugging and raping a girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Amy Shanty, of Scottville, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering, the office announced Thursday.

In June, Shanty’s co-defendant, Michael Walworth, was likewise sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said Shanty and Walworth were supposed to be taking care of a young girl, but instead, the pair offered her gifts and gave her drugs so they could sexually assault her. This took place for years.

Walworth also used hidden cameras to take video of the girl while she was in the bathroom, the office said.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten described the case as “appalling.”