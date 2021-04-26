Woman, son die in crash on day of husband’s funeral

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her son died in a car crash last week in Eaton County, just before a funeral was scheduled to take place for her husband.

The victims were identified as 71-year-old Loralie Hunter of Bellevue and 53-year-old Troy Bass of Vermontville.

Their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck Friday, about 15 miles from Battle Creek. A third person in the vehicle was injured.

Hunter’s husband, Ross Hunter, died on April 10. Funerals for Ross and Loralie Hunter will be held Saturday.

