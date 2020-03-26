Closings & Delays
Woman seriously hurt in stabbing; 1 arrested

Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:


GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mason County deputies arrested a man after a woman was stabbed in the face south of Manistee early Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Countyline Road west of US-31 in Grant Township.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says the victim used Facebook Messenger to ask a friend to send help. The friend called police.

When deputies knocked on the door, they heard someone inside fall. They entered and found the victim, a 29-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant, lying on the floor.

She was taken first to a Ludington hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids, where she was listed in serious condition.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Mt. Pleasant man, was found hiding in the house and was arrested.

He’s expected to face a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder as a fourth-time habitual offender. His name wasn’t immediately released pending arraignment.

