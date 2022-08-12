DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of her boyfriend in Dowagic.

On Friday, Deidra Tomlin was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 50 years after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Bryce Grove.

Authorities said Tomlin “constantly carried a gun.” On Jan. 4, 2021, after an argument with Grove at his home at Hillcrest Apartments, she pointed the handgun at his face and pulled the trigger.

Court documents said after the shooting, Tomlin did not call for an ambulance or 911, she instead “left him there to die and proceeded to a local casino, Walmart and other locales…”

Tomlin intimidated others into helping her dispose of the body, court documents said. Grove’s body was stuffed into a curbside trash container. Officers found the body days later after receiving a tip.

Court documents said Tomlin has previous charges in Georgia and Kentucky for assault and a pending 2019 criminal case in Mishawaka, Indiana for shooting a firearm into a building.