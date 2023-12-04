AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman had to be rescued from a swamp after her car ran off the road, according to deputies.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Buchanan Road near 130th Avenue in Austin Township, deputies from the Mecosta County sheriff’s office said.

After investigation, deputies discovered that a 77-year-old woman from Remus had been driving and ran off the road. Her vehicle flipped into a swamp and she was trapped until first responders were able to remove her from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Big Rapids for injuries that were not life threatening.