Woman killed in Berrien Co. crash involving semi

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a tanker truck in Berrien County Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. in Buchanan Township on Rangeline Road.

Deputies said a car was driving south on Rangeline Road when it rear-ended a semi that was hauling a fertilizer tank. The semi was parked along the side of the road with flashers on at the time.

The front seat passenger of the car, a 32-year-old woman of Berrien Springs, died at the scene.

It’s unclear what injuries the drivers of the car and semi may have suffered.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation with the Berrien County Accident Investigation team.