Woman thrown from car, killed in crash near Buchanan

The scene following a crash on Bakertown Road south of Chamberlain Road in Bertrand Township, near Buchanan, on May 30, 2021. (Courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead following an overnight crash southwest of Buchanan.

The Berrien County Sheriff says they responded to the area of Bakertown Road just south of Chamberlain Road in Bertrand Township just before 1 a.m. Sunday and found an SUV that had left the road and hit several trees.

Authorities say 48-year-old Jenni Sanderson from South Bend, Indiana, had been thrown from the SUV. She was found unresponsive on the ground.

Emergency crews took her to the hospital, where she died.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. It also says Sanderson was not wearing a seat belt.