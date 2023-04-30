HINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rollover crash in Mecosta County injured a Montcalm County woman Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

The 50-year-old driver, a woman from Lakeview, had been driving east at “a high rate of speed,” on Jefferson Road near 90th Avenue in Hinton Township, according to deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle left the road and turned over.

She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries that were possibly life-threatening. Deputies believe alcohol and controlled substances could have factored into the crash.