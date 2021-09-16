Woman hospitalized after crash near Big Rapids

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized after a crash near Big Rapids Thursday.

It happened around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 19 Mile Road in Green Township.

A car driven by an 82-year-old woman from Mecosta failed to stop at the signed intersection, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

It was hit by a car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Paris, officials say.

The 82-year-old woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities say.

