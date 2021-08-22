Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County Saturday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in Wayne Township near Marcellus Highway and Atwood Road.

A 22-year-old woman was driving when she hit a tree head on, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

A passenger in the car, a 36-year-old woman of Dowagiac, was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time if seat belts were worn. Alcohol and drugs may have been factors, investigators said.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Several agencies responded to the scene.