Woman found guilty of 1st degree murder in 2002 cold case

An undated booking photo of Dineane Ducharme. (Courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been convicted in a nearly two-decades old cold case murder of Roberto Caraballo in Eaton County.

On Thursday, an Eaton County Circuit Court jury found Dineane Ducharme guilty of 1st degree premeditated murder and disinterment & mutilation of a dead body, according to the Eaton County prosecuting attorney.

On May 8, 2002, Caraballo’s body was discovered in a wooded area near a blueberry field in southeast Grand Haven Township. Investigators say they determined the homicide victim was beaten to death, but they couldn’t identify him at the time.

An undated courtesy photo of Robert Caraballo.

After exhausted all investigative leads the case went cold. Then in April 2015, detectives got a break in the case when someone came across a Hope College documentary about the murder and contacted Detective Bob Donker with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

“They found the information on the internet, reached out to our detectives and the case took off from there,” Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said during a 2019 news conference.

The body was later identified as Caraballo.

Investigators determined that he was killed in the basement of a home on Horacio Street in Charlotte before his body was dumped in rural Ottawa County.

Undated photos of Beverly McCallum and Dineane Ducharme, left, and Christopher McMillan, right.

Three arrests were then made: Caraballo’s wife, Beverly McCallum; her daughter, Ducharme; and DuCharme’s friend, Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids.

Police said that McMillan took a deal that will save him from facing life in prison without parole. It also required that he testify against Ducharme and McCallum.

Ducharme faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole. She is schedule to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.