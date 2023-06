ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating after a Grand Haven woman was found dead in a vehicle in Ellsworth Township, south of Cadillac.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the 62-year-old woman was found in a vehicle near the Valley Cemetary. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231.745.2712.