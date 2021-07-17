Woman found dead at Faster Horses Festival

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was found dead Saturday at the Faster Horses Festival in Lenawee County, police say.

The 30-year-old woman from Croswell was found around 7:30 a.m., the Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

It is not yet known what caused her death, authorities say.

Her death remains under investigation.

The three-day music festival started Friday at the Michigan International Speedway.

