SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 55-year-old woman died after going through a red light and colliding with a box truck near St. Joseph, deputies say.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Nickerson Avenue/Sodus Parkway and Pipestone Road in Sodus Township, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman, who was driving a 2005 Honda CRV, was heading west on Nickerson Avenue. Witnesses told deputies that she didn’t obey a red light and pulled into the path of a southbound box truck, which had the right of way. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The woman, who was coming from Benton Harbor, died at the scene. Her name was not released Wednesday.

The truck driver, a 53-year-old Indiana man, was not hurt.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said it was still investigating the crash, but deputies did not believe alcohol was involved.

*Editor’s note: The initial news release about this crash misstated the direction the box truck was traveling. Deputies soon provided a correction. This article has been updated to indicate the correct direction.