Woman dies following Benton Harbor fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died after a fire broke out at a Benton Harbor home Tuesday.

Firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to a house split into apartments on McAlister Street in the area of E. May Street and Colfax Avenue. First responders found smoke coming from the downstairs apartment and heavy flames at the back of the building.

When bystanders told crews someone was still in the downstairs apartment, they rushed in to get her. She was taken to the hospital, where she died later Tuesday night.

Her name was not released Wednesday.

Authorities are still investigating what sparked the fire.