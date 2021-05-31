Woman dies after rollover crash near Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died the day after she was injured in a rollover crash south of Big Rapids.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on 205th Avenue near Arthur Road in Big Rapids Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says driver Kayrl Lee Addington, 56, of Big Rapids, lost control, causing her SUV to leave the road and roll repeatedly. Addington was trapped inside and had to be freed by firefighters.

She was taken to a Big Rapids hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

She died Sunday as a result of her injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities said they did not believe alcohol was involved.

