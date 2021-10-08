Woman dies after crash near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash near Niles Friday.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Old US-31 in Niles Township.

Witnesses say a car was trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder of the road, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. They say the car lost control, overturned and hit a tree.

Officials say the car was pinned against the tree, trapping the driver inside, while the passenger was ejected from the car.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver, a 20-year-old woman from Niles, but they were unsuccessful and she died, the sheriff’s office say.

The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Berrien Springs, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are life-threatening, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies do not believe the use of alcohol or drugs are factors.

