The aftermath of a deadly fire in Chikaming Township on Aug. 29, 2023. (Courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was found dead following a house fire northeast of New Buffalo Tuesday morning.

It happened in Lakewood Estates Manufactured Homes off Warren Woods Road near I-94 in Chikaming Township, east of Union Pier and Lakeside. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out around 4:36 a.m.

Emergency responders arrived to find a 59-year-old man outside the home. He told them there was another person inside who could not get out. Deputies tried to get inside, but it was too hot and the smoke was too heavy.

Firefighters from Chikaming Township and New Buffalo Township put out the fire.

They then found the body of Dawn Popp, 62, inside. An autopsy was scheduled to determine her precise cause of death.

The man was taken to a hospital in Michigan City, Indiana, to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.