FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities filed an attempted murder charge Wednesday against a woman who is accused of shooting another woman while picking up a child at a Flint school.

The shooting occurred Monday in the parking lot of International Academy of Flint. No one else was wounded.

Chandra Cole-Weekly, 27, fired a gun while inside her vehicle, apparently the result of an ongoing dispute with the 30-year-old victim, police said. The woman’s name was not released.

“This was a dangerous situation,” Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton said.

A defense lawyer was not listed yet in the online court file.

Cole-Weekly and the woman have been quarreling since January over a possible crime that is being investigated by Flint police, Leyton said.

Before she was shot, the victim threw a liquid at Cole-Weekly’s vehicle, the prosecutor said.