Woman charged after attempted theft of vaccine in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A woman whom city officials described as a nurse has been charged in the theft of COVID-19 vaccines from a downtown Detroit convention center where mass vaccinations are taking place.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Saeedeh Elahi of Livonia will be arraigned Wednesday on one count of larceny in a building.

Prosecutors say two syringes filled with the Moderna vaccine and two vaccination cards were taken Monday afternoon.

City officials say a nurse staffing COVID-19 vaccinations at the TCF Center was detained by police for suspicion of stealing two doses of the vaccine after another staff member saw her take two syringes.