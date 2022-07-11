CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was arrested in 2020 in Rome, Italy for the 2002 death of her husband has arrived in Michigan and has since been charged.

On Friday, deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Beverly McCallum at the Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport. She had been in custody in Rome for pending murder-related charges.

An undated courtesy photo of Robert Caraballo.

The sheriff’s office said McCallum has been charged with second-degree murder and disinterment/mutilation of a body. Her bond has been set at $10 million.

She is the last defendant to be charged in the “Jack and the Box” cold case.

She is scheduled to be in court on July 22.

The charges stem from the 2002 death of her husband, Robert Caraballo.

The sheriff’s office said Caraballo was beaten and suffocated in Charlotte, and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch near Grand Haven.

Caraballo’s body was found on May 8, 2002. His remains were so badly burned they weren’t identified for over a decade.

In the years after his death, McCallum reportedly met a man from Pakistan over the internet. Rome police said she had fled to Pakistan after learning police were on her trail.

She was arrested on an Interpol warrant in 2020 while staying at a Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database. This revealed that McCallum had an Interpol arrest warrant against her, police said in a statement at the time.

Two other people connected to the death of Caraballo have been sentenced.

An undated booking photo of Dineane Ducharme. (Courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

A booking photo of Christopher McMillan. (Courtesy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

In February 2022, McCallum’s daughter, Dineane Ducharme, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Ducharme’s friend, Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids, pleaded to second-degree murder and conspiracy. He was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

McMillan testified in court that the murder was McCallum’s idea because her marriage was unhappy. He said that McCallum shoved her husband down the stairs, Ducharme and McCallum beat him with a hammer and the two then suffocated him.