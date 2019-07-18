Woman arrested in deadly stabbing in Newaygo Co.

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of man in Newaygo County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Green Avenue south of 124th Street in Bridgeton Township, west of Grant.

Michigan State Police said 30-year-old Steven Woodrum was found dead inside the home.

A 26-year-old Grant woman was arrested, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231.873.2171.