Woman arrested for stabbing man in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman was arrested after stabbing a man in Big Rapids Monday afternoon.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. for N. State Street between E. Grand Traverse and Bellevue streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his upper chest. He was taken to the hospital with injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 41-year-old woman, was taken into custody and lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.

It’s unknown what led to the stabbing.