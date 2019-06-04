Michigan

Woman apparently kills daughter, self at Michigan apartment

Jun 04, 2019

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:24 PM EDT

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.

Police went to the Brighton apartment around midday Monday after the child's father said 38-year-old Melissa Partee didn't show up for a custody exchange over the weekend. Deputy Chief Craig Flood says officers went into the apartment and found a "very tragic scene." The girl may have been sedated before she was killed, based on evidence found at the scene.

Police say Partee had mental health problems. Brighton is about 35 miles northwest of Detroit. Linda Fox, who lives nearby, says she felt sick when she heard what had happened.

