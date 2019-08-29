WMU-Cooley law will cut tuition next year by 21%

A photo of Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School in Lansing. (Courtesy of Ari B. Adler/Wikimedia Commons)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan law school says it’s too expensive so it will cut tuition by 21% in fall 2020.

Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School announced the reduction Thursday and said it will seek approval to close its Auburn Hills campus at the end of 2020.

Tuition will be cut to $1,375 per credit hour from $1,750. A student needs 90 credits to graduate, meaning a Cooley education still would cost more than $120,000.

President James McGrath says, “To put it simply, we became too expensive.”

Board Chairman Lawrence Nolan says the tuition cut is a bold move made possible by donations and “effective fiscal management.” Cooley will maintain campuses in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Tampa, Florida.

