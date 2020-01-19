Winter weather continues into Sunday forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Cold temperatures, windy conditions, and lake effect snow are still ahead for Sunday.

Many areas saw over 6” of snow yesterday, and the snow mixed with rain and freezing rain during the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures plummeted into the teens overnight, causing the slush and wet roadways to freeze. Roads will be snowy and icy this morning, and high winds will continue to contribute to blowing and drifting snow.

Lake effect snow will continue this morning, ending for areas farther inland (east of U.S 131) first. A narrow band of heavier snow is forecast to drop from the north to the south during the late morning into the earlier afternoon. This band will briefly limit visibility, and a quick accumulation is possible. The burst of snow should exit to the south by the mid afternoon, but could lead to some issues in the I-94 corridor early in the afternoon.

The lake effect snow will finally taper off and end by the evening. An additional 1-2” will be possible along the lakeshore, while other areas inland will see less than an inch.

The Winter Weather Advisory will end at 1 PM for Ionia, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties. It will end at 4 PM for Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties. Barry, Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, and Calhoun counties will be under the advisory until 7 PM.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect until 7 PM. Winds of 20-30 mph will be likely along the lakeshore, and waves will build to 10 feet.

Another thing to note – it’s going to be a cold and blustery day. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph into the afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Feels-like temperatures will hover around 10° for most of the day.

Check out the full forecast here.