GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter is here in full force, and it’s important to remember to drive carefully in the snow.

Storm Team 8 is predicting several inches of heavy snow for parts of West Michigan.

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give themselves extra time during their commute and to drive safely.

“Good morning West Michigan,” the MSP Sixth District said in a Tuesday social media post. “The snow is here and we need to remember our winter driving skills. Slow down on ice and snow and make sure your windshield is clear as well as the snow on top of your vehicle. Buckle Up and safe travels!”

Troopers advised that if you start to skid, you should keep your foot off both the gas and brake and steer to where you need to go.

Drivers were also reminded to watch for snowplows.

“Please be alert while driving as snowplows will be out clearing our streets and highways. Don’t crowd the plow,” the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning said in a social media post. “Stay at least 100 feet behind, and never pass on the right.”

You can see where Michigan Department of Transportation snowplows are at michigan.gov/drive.

Other important winter driver tips are to leave extra space between your car and those around you, turn your headlights on and make sure your car is completely cleared of snow before hitting the road.

