LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — An effort is taking wing in Lansing to recognize a nickel-sized insect as Michigan’s official state butterfly.

House Bill 5306, introduced earlier this month with more than 50 co-sponsors, would designate the Karner blue butterfly as the official butterfly of Michigan.

It’s nothing new, of course. Competing factions for years have pressed to designate a particular member of the Rhopalocera family as Michigan’s official state butterfly.

In this legislative session alone, the black swallowtail butterfly and the monarch butterfly have been touted. Those bills haven’t advanced.

And the Karner blue butterfly doesn’t have the same visibility as the competition.

They’re easy to miss. Karner blue butterflies are about the size of a nickel and are listed as a threatened species in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, its population once ranged from Maine to Minnesota but is now reduced to small populations in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Wisconsin.

The Karner blue butterfly is getting love in New Hampshire, where it was recognized as the official state butterfly in 1992. If approved, Michigan would be the second state to bestow the honor.

They’re somewhat of a tourist attraction in West Michigan. Populations have been found in at least 10 counties including Allegan, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana.

If you have lupine plants, the odds of having Karner blue butterflies are enhanced. Females only lay their eggs on or near lupine plants, the DNR reports.

The bill has been referred to t the Committee on Government Operations.