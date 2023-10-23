GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As the year ends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic leaders in the Legislature have been feverishly trying to get major bills passed.

Two main items Whitmer has prioritized are dramatically changing the way the state would allow energy production — which opponents say would increase energy costs — and the repeal of various guidelines for abortion that have been approved over the years. Whitmer said as they stand now, the guidelines are impediments for women to get abortions.

The problem on both fronts is Whitmer may not have enough Democratic votes to pass the measures. And after the fall election, in which two Democratic House members are running for mayor, she could find her agenda even less likely to pass.

“I have no time to waste. Everyone knows that,” Whitmer told News 8. “There’s not an artificial timeline that we’ve got to get such-and-such done by Jan. 1. I’m always trying to move as quickly as we can and get as much accomplished as we can. … I want to do everything that I can to make sure Michigan’s economy is diverse and strong, that our population is growing and we are on a trajectory of growth.”

The Legislature could adjourn soon, perhaps with only six to 12 more session days. If the governor’s priorities aren’t passed by then, it could be well into next year before they could be pushed through — and only if all Democrats are on board.