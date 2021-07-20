Wildfire burns 6 acres at Pictured Rocks, state forest

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire burned about 6 acres of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and adjacent state forest in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel reported the fire around 3 p.m. Monday near the Twelvemile Beach campground at Pictured Rocks.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Burt Township firefighters and Pictured Rocks park rangers extinguished the fire.

Park rangers say large amounts of smoke may linger for the next few days in the area. The investigation into how the fire started is continuing.