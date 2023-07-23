Siena Filippi has garnered a massive following on TikTok for her thrifting videos. But her journey to Michigan has gotten everyone talking.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In a world where the answer to most questions can be found online, one TikToker has stoked plenty of curiosity, leading to thousands keeping an eye on Michigan.

Siena Filippi started the mystery earlier this month after she posted a video on TikTok telling her crush over a video call that she liked him. The video was shared with her 300,000 followers, got more than 250,000 likes and was viewed 1.7 million times. The best part? Her crush shared the same feelings.

It was very different content than what the New Yorker usually posts on TikTok. She grew her social media presence based solely on her love of and talent for thrifting and styling clothing. She started posting her finds and resales after graduating college during the pandemic and hopes to continue doing that as her main source of content.

“I still don’t know if I can do this forever,” Filippi told News 8. “I’m playing it by ear. If one day the well dries up, then I got to go over to LinkedIn; I don’t know. But I love what I do.”

Her eye for fashion quickly caught the eye of TikTok users and she built a fan base off it. During her rise to popularity, she received countless messages from her followers and she tried to respond and interact with them as much as possible. One of those messaging followers, a man from Michigan, turned out to be her eventual crush.

“I think his first message to me was, ‘Stop.’ And at first, I thought I was getting hate and I was like, ‘Stop what?’ And you know how boys flirt and he said, ‘Stop being so cute,’” she said. “I know it was so cringe but it worked.”

That interaction in August 2022 led to almost a years worth of conversations that started out solely on Instagram. Filippi and the man, now known as Mr. Michigan, developed a stronger friendship that ultimately led to multiple FaceTime calls a day during which they would each give dating advice to each other. They had yet to meet in person.

Things changed about a month ago, according to Filippi. Mr. Michigan invited Filippi to Michigan to be his plus-one at his sister’s wedding near Traverse City this weekend. The realization that they wouldn’t be nearly 750 miles away from each other allowed them to reveal their true feelings.

“Our banter is fun and flirty,” she said. “I think we were bonding emotionally by learning about our pasts and helping each other through what we were going through. It validated the little crush into something more real.”

She posted a video of the initial invitation call and was surprised by how many people in the comments section were encouraging her to fly all the way to Michigan and go to the wedding.

“I was surprised by the numbers it was doing and also the positive feedback I got. I was like, ‘No one’s scared for me? Oh, OK,'” she said.

The curiosity became too much. Filippi eventually accepted the invitation and booked her flight. She did this even before telling Mr. Michigan she had a crush on him. Filippi also did so without consulting anyone, including her closest friends.

“I didn’t ask anyone before, I just did it,” she said. “I’ve learned from the past that if I ask people for their opinions it alters my own. They were excited for me and I guess were just shocked that I did it.”

The next few TikToks she posted continued to get big traffic and detail the lore of the relationship. Some also included Filippi and Mr. Michigan on video calls together talking about their plan, though viewers only heard the mystery man’s voice and never saw him. Filippi has gained nearly 100,000 new members on the social media app as everyone keeps waiting for the next update she provides.

“I think people are interested in it because it’s unfolding in real-time,” Filippi said. “The ending isn’t set yet. It could go bad. New information comes out in every video. It’s a unique situation that people have been in or they’re trying to hope for a happy ending for me.”

The two are now together to celebrate Mr. Michigan’s sister’s wedding. Filippi has yet to reveal much more about her date other than the few arm shots shown in her latest TikTok videos, which may upset some followers but is exactly what Mr. Michigan wants.

“He definitely wants to be, like, a mystery,” she said.

Filippi said time will tell how the relationship goes but she did add that this weekend wouldn’t be the end. She said the two have made plans to see each other again after the wedding. Next time, Mr. Michigan will make the trip to New York City.