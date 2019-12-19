Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Whitmer works on new roads plan, warns of budget pressures

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gov. gretchen whitmer 030619_1551912489353.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working on an alternative road-funding plan to promote in her upcoming second year in office after the Legislature rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.

The Democrat says she does not have more details to release at this time.

Whitmer also said Wednesday that there won’t be much money left to spend after she signs a supplemental bill Friday to restore more than half of what she vetoed amid a budget impasse.

She says there may be restricted funds to ensure the Pure Michigan tourism campaign continues. The ads will stop Jan. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 