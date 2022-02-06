Whitmer will propose retention bonuses for teachers, staff

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Whitmer ordered state officials to buy fewer products containing toxic compounds used widely despite being associated with serious illnesses. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose spending $2.3 billion over four years to recruit and retain teachers and other school staff, enticing them with annual $2,000 bonuses that would grow to $4,000 by 2025.

Her plan to address educator shortages, provided to The Associated Press, is part of the budget Whitmer will present to lawmakers. Starting in the fall, all full-time returning K-12 public employees would get $2,000, with part-timers receiving less based on hours worked. They would get an additional $2,000 in 2023. Teachers and other certified staff like counselors would qualify for $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025.