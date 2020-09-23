Whitmer sets goal to make Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050

Watch as Gov. Whitmer discusses climate initiatives with other governors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has rolled out two executive actions with the aim of making Michigan carbon-neutral by 2050.

As part of her move, Whitmer ordered the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy to create a MI Healthy Climate Plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions. An advisory committee called the Council on Climate Solutions will be created to guide that initiative.

Executive Directive 2020-10 | Executive Order 2020-182

“The science is clear – climate change is directly impacting our public health, environment, our economy, and our families,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the executive actions. “This dangerous reality is already causing harm throughout Michigan, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately, which is why I’m taking immediate action to protect our state. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to leave them a cleaner, safer and healthier world.”

She said the program would also encourage the creation of jobs in clean energy.

The move comes the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom of California announced an initiative to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.