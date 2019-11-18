Whitmer visits Israel to encourage economic ties

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is visiting Israel this week, working to strengthen business ties with companies to help Michigan compete for technology jobs.

Whitmer left Sunday and will return Saturday. While abroad, she’ll visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Bethlehem and meet with government, business and nonprofit leaders.

“I’ll have the opportunity to meet with leaders who share my dedication to solidifying Michigan as a leader in mobility, technology, and startups,” Whitmer said in a statement. “I look forward to a number of productive conversations on how we can strengthen our ties with our partners overseas and help attract more businesses and jobs to Michigan.”

This is her first international trip as governor.