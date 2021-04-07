Whitmer visits bridge near Lansing, touts Rebuilding Michigan plan

Gov. Whitmer visited the Lowell bridge to see the work happening there April 7. (Courtesy Michigan executive office of the governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a Clinton County bridge over I-69 Wednesday. She was visiting the bridge outside Lansing Wednesday to see the work that’s happening there as part of the “Rebuilding Michigan” plan.

You probably remember Whitmer campaigned on fixing the roads in our state. The Rebuilding Michigan program aims to rebuild highways and bridges across our state.

While at the Clinton County Lowell bridge, Whitmer talked about how that, coupled with President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, could make big strides for Michigan.

“The coupling of a federal infrastructure, the American Jobs Plan, with what we’re doing on the ground is really going to give us the ability to get a lot more done, move a lot more dirt and improve and make more resilient our infrastructure that we all depend on,” said Whitmer.

In January of last year, Whitmer launched a massive plan to fund $3.5 billion through bonds for these projects.

The state has an interactive map on its website so you can see the bridges and roads that have been updated under this plan and which ones are yet to come.