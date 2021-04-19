Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic

FILE – In this April 12, 2021 file photo, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer U.S. talks about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference in Ypsilanti, Mich. A recent spike in coronavirus cases in some states has led one of the nation’s top health experts to suggest that governors could “close things down” like they did during previous surges. But that doesn’t appear likely to happen — not even in states led by Democratic governors who favored greater restrictions in the past. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says she traveled out of state more than a month ago to visit her elderly father, a snowbird who lives in Florida and has a chronic disease.

The disclosure Monday came weeks after the governor warned the public about spring break trips amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Two of her top aides vacationed in southern states despite a state recommendation to avoid travel.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy says Whitmer “did not go on spring break” and went to “assist her elderly father, who is battling a chronic illness.”

The Michigan Republican Party accused Whitmer of hypocrisy.