Whitmer vetoes GOP broadband bill: Too costly and too slow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have allowed companies to be exempt or defer personal property taxes on property required to establish broadband access, if the company receives funding by certain state or federal agencies.

Whitmer said in her veto letter Wednesday that such an action would ultimately cost schools funding while not requiring a high enough internet speed.

Whitmer said while she supports efforts toward affordable high-speed internet, she’s returning the bill to the Legislature.