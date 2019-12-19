Whitmer vetoes bill that would have ended deer baiting ban

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. An Ohio legislative panel on Wednesday signed off on new deer hunting regulations that cut the number of animals that hunters can kill statewide. The rules also eliminate hunting zone areas and set per-county caps on bag limits. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as promised has vetoed legislation that would have ended the state’s ban on using bait to hunt deer or elk.

She said Thursday the restriction curbs the spread of animal diseases. The Democratic governor says more than 68% of voters approved a 1996 referendum on a law giving the state Natural Resources Commission authority to regulate hunting.

Baiting deer and elk is prohibited throughout the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Michele Hoitenga, says the ban is not preventing the spread of disease and is instead driving people away from hunting.