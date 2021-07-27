Whitmer: Use $100M in rescue funds for affordable housing

by: The Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday proposed spending $100 million in federal COVID-19 rescue funds to expand access to affordable housing.

The aid would go to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The authority provides financial and technical assistance develop housing-related projects.

The Democratic governor said the funding would leverage an additional $380 million in private spending. She said it has the potential to assist 6,000 families and produce 2,000 rental units.

It was her latest proposal to use $6.5 billion in discretionary aid approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

