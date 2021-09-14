Whitmer: Use $1.4B to expand health access, build facilities

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking in Grand Rapids on Aug. 24, 2021.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed spending $1.4 billion in federal pandemic funding to expand health care and infrastructure, including to bolster access to mental health services, replace state psychiatric hospitals and build a new public health lab.

The proposal, if approved by the Republican-led Legislature, would account for more than a fifth of Michigan’s $6.5 billion in discretionary rescue funding approved by Congress and President Joe Biden.

Whitmer wants $335 million in grants to improve access to treatments for autism, behavioral health and substance abuse.

