Whitmer touts MSP's role in combating sexual assault

Apr 19, 2019

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 04:48 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent the day Friday at Michigan State Police headquarters, shedding light on how police are working to combat sexual assault.

Whitmer’s visit coincides with sexual assault awareness month in Michigan.

As part of her visit, the governor toured MSP’s forensic science lab, which processes sexual assault submission kits. MSP authorities say those kits are very important because documentation during investigations can help track down suspects.

Whitmer also highlighted the vital role the lab has in helping survivors of sexual assault.

“I am a proud Michigander, I'm a survivor, I'm a mother of daughters. I am the governor of the state of Michigan. And I want to know that we're doing everything in our power to make Michigan a safe place for all of us,” she said.

In 2018, Michigan’s first sexual assault hotline launched, which created around-the-clock access to anonymous and confidential counseling for survivors, a release from the governor’s office said. That toll-free hotline is 855-VOICES4, or 855.864.2374.

Free services and resources can be found at michigan.gov’s sexual assault and abuse services website.

 

michigan.gov/voices4

