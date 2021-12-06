Whitmer tours early learning center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent part of the day Monday visiting a childhood early learning center in Grand Rapids.

The “Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative” is a partnership of a number of area nonprofits and Grand Rapids Community College.

The collaborative provides services in “under-resourced communities” and allows the group to provide early learning services that would not otherwise be available in the area, according to a release.

The governor has long been a proponent of more access to early learning opportunities. After she toured the facility, she talked about the importance of such a resource.

“I come to everything from the perspective of my own experience as a working mom to see that we are really, the investments that we are making in this state are growing our ability to support working families. Most important, little kids in Michigan have got robust educational offerings that are safe,” Whitmer said.