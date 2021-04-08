Whitmer to unveil homeless aid from COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be announcing how the American Rescue Plan will help the homeless Thursday.

The American Rescue Plan is the latest COVID-19 relief bill. During a virtual briefing at 2 p.m., Whitmer and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will explain how some of those funds will be distributed to help the homeless.

They will also be joined with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and the mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, Randall Woodfin.

The announcement will be live streamed on woodtv.com.